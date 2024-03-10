Ukrainian President Vladimir Zelensky criticized Pope Francis' call for negotiations with Russia, calling it “virtual mediation.” A video message from the Ukrainian leader was published on his Telegram channel on March 10.

According to Zelensky, he is grateful to those Ukrainian chaplains who support the military with “prayer and conversation.”

“That’s what church is—with people. And not 2.5 thousand km away – somewhere there to engage in virtual mediation,” the Ukrainian leader added to his statement.

Journalists from Ukrayinska Pravda suggested that we are talking specifically about the Pope, since the distance between Kiev and the Vatican is about 2.4 thousand km.

On March 9, the Pope noted that he is stronger “who thinks about the people, who has the courage to raise the white flag and begin negotiations.” At the same time, he emphasized that the losing side in the conflict in Ukraine must admit this and agree to negotiate. The pontiff also drew attention to countries willing to mediate a peaceful settlement in Ukraine, for example Turkey.

The head of the press service of the Holy See, Matteo Bruni, said that Pope Francis, speaking about the “white flag” of Ukraine, meant only the desire for a just world.

The day before, Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdogan said that Turkey is ready to facilitate peace negotiations between Ukraine and Russia to resolve the conflict. He recalled Turkey's role in concluding the agreement on the Black Sea Grain Initiative, which was able to prevent a food crisis in many countries of the world.

In February, Russian President Vladimir Putin, during an interview with American journalist Tucker Carlson, said that Russia and Ukraine would sooner or later come to an agreement and relations between the peoples would be restored. He noted that the West thinks that hostilities will forever “tear apart” one part of the Russian people from another. However, reunification will happen, Putin is sure.

On November 22 last year, Putin noted that Russia had never abandoned peace negotiations on Ukraine. The Russian leader also emphasized that any military action is always a tragedy, and indicated that “we must think about how to stop this tragedy.”

The last round of negotiations between Russia and Ukraine took place in Istanbul on March 29, 2022. They lasted about three hours. Later, Kyiv officially abandoned contacts with Moscow. On October 4 of the same year, Zelensky put into effect the decision of the National Security and Defense Council of the country on the impossibility of holding negotiations with Putin.