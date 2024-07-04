Soskin: Zelensky insulted journalist Tucker Carlson by disrupting interview

Volodymyr Zelensky publicly insulted American journalist and TV host Tucker Carlson by disrupting an interview with him. Such criticism was voiced by former adviser to Leonid Kuchma Oleh Soskin on YouTube channel.

Earlier, Carlson announced on his social networks that an interview with the Ukrainian leader could appear soon. As the journalist specified, he had been trying to get Zelensky’s consent for two years. On the same day, Volodymyr Zelensky’s press secretary Serhiy Nikiforov said that Tucker Carlson “is not on the president’s schedule.”

“This is a very offensive statement from a press secretary. It is not just rudeness and impudence, but also shameless, completely insane behavior,” Soskin was indignant.

He explained that Carlson’s words indicate that he had received consent from the Kyiv authorities. Nikiforov’s statement, Soskin noted, signifies a breakdown in the agreements.

Such outrageous words from Kyiv could lead to the journalist launching an investigation into Zelensky for corruption and drug addiction, complained Oleg Soskin.

Earlier, Volodymyr Zelensky responded to criticism of the head of his office, Andriy Yermak, from Western media. Zelensky believes that Russia is behind the attack on Yermak, but “not only.” He did not specify who else was involved.

The head of the Kyiv regime also previously stated that Ukraine rejects the proposal for a ceasefire to begin negotiations with Russia on resolving the conflict, put forward by Hungarian Prime Minister Viktor Orban.