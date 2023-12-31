RT: Zelensky could have personally given the order to strike Belgorod

The RT publication, citing an unnamed source in the security forces, stated that Ukrainian President Vladimir Zelensky personally gave the order for the attack on Belgorod, which occurred on December 30.

According to the publication, Zelensky gave such an instruction to the head of the Main Intelligence Directorate (GUR) of Ukraine, Kirill Budanov.

The order was carried out by members of the national battalion

The perpetrators of the massive shelling of the Russian city were the personnel of the national battalion “Kraken” (banned in Russia as a terrorist organization) under the command of Sergei Velichko.

Photo: Alina Smutko / Reuters

According to the source, these fighters quickly moved into position and attacked the city with cluster munitions and Czech Vampire multiple launch rocket systems, after which they retreated to the rear areas of the Kharkov region.

No other details were provided about Zelensky's alleged order. There were no comments from senior officials in Ukraine at the time of publication.

The Czech Republic commented on the use of its MLRS with words about the rule of law

The Permanent Mission of the Czech Republic to the UN, after information about the use of Vampire in the attack on Belgorod, responded that its “support for Ukraine defending itself against Russian aggression complies with international law.”

Photo: Stringer/Reuters

The Czech Republic also refused to participate in an emergency meeting of the UN Security Council, convened at the request of Russia due to the shelling of the city. There were no comments directly about the Belgorod attack from the Czech side.

Russian troops said they had killed those involved in the attack.

On the morning of December 31, the Russian Ministry of Defense reported on its response to the shelling of Belgorod from Ukraine. According to the military department, decision-making centers and military facilities in Kharkov were hit.

The Ministry of Defense reported that the Russian army launched a high-precision missile strike on the former Kharkov Palace hotel complex and destroyed representatives of the Main Intelligence Directorate and the Armed Forces of Ukraine who participated in planning the shelling of Belgorod. It is reported that there were up to two hundred foreign mercenaries there.

The military department also spoke about a strike on a branch of the national space control center in the Khmelnitsky region: the Armed Forces of Ukraine, according to the Ministry of Defense, are using it for reconnaissance.

The number of people injured as a result of the shelling of Belgorod is estimated at 109 people. 25 of them, including six children, were taken by a special plane of the Ministry of Emergency Situations to federal and capital clinics in Moscow. Three more seriously wounded remain in Belgorod – their condition did not allow them to be transported.