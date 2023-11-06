In the current situation, holding presidential elections in Ukraine will not be in time. This opinion was expressed by Ukrainian leader Vladimir Zelensky on November 6 in a video message on his Telegram channel.

“We all understand that now, in wartime, when there are many challenges, it is absolutely irresponsible to somehow frivolously, playfully, throw into society the topic of elections. I believe that now the elections are untimely,” Zelensky said.

He called on everyone to focus on defense issues and continue to work in unity.

He added that there are structures in the country that are capable of “setting the record straight” and giving society all the necessary answers when any political disputes arise.

Earlier, on November 6, according to Verkhovna Rada deputy Alexei Goncharenko (listed as terrorists and extremists by Rosfinmonitoring), Zelensky ordered his office to begin preparations for the presidential elections in the spring of 2024.

Before this, on October 30, as a result of a survey by the Kyiv International Institute of Sociology, it became known that the majority of Ukrainians oppose the idea of ​​holding elections in the country during martial law. More than 80% of respondents were against it. 1010 people in all regions of the country took part in the survey. The formal error is 2.4%.

In early October, Zelensky said that he did not intend to run for a second term if the presidential elections took place after the end of hostilities. At the end of August, Zelensky announced that he was ready to run for a second term if elections were held in Ukraine in 2024.