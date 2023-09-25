The American-made Abrams tanks arrived in the country attacked by Russia, as announced this Monday, September 25, by Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky. These combat vehicles will support the Ukrainian forces that continue their counteroffensive against the invading troops. Separately, Kiev claimed that Viktor Sokolov, commander of the Russian Black Sea Fleet, died along with 33 Russian officers in the “destruction of Moscow’s headquarters” in Sevastopol on Friday. The information has not been ratified by the Kremlin.

The long-awaited Abrams tanks arrived in Ukraine, something that the president of the country invaded by Russia for 19 months, Volodymyr Zelensky, welcomed this Monday, September 25.

“Good news from (Defense) Minister Umerov. The Abrams are already in Ukraine and are preparing to reinforce our brigades,” the president said on Telegram.

Last week, US President Joe Biden had promised that the first Abrams tanks would arrive on Ukrainian territory this week. In total, Washington announced the shipment of 31 tanks.

Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky and US President Joe Biden in the Oval Office of the White House in Washington, September 21, 2023. REUTERS – KEVIN LAMARQUE

This Monday, the newspaper ‘The New York Times’ reported that the combat vehicles had arrived “several months earlier than initially planned and just in time for Kiev to use them in the counteroffensive,” which it had undertaken four months ago against the Moscow troops.

“I am grateful to our allies for fulfilling the agreements! We are seeking new contracts and expanding our supply geography,” Zelensky added.

kyiv has been asking for the delivery of Abrams tanks for months, these armored combat vehicles are considered some of the heaviest and most efficient in the world. They have great precision in their shooting and can attack targets at great distances, day and night, and even in unfavorable weather conditions.

Ukraine claims to have killed Russian commander Viktor Sokolov

The special services of the Ukrainian Army reported on Telegram this Monday that Vice Admiral Viktor Sokolov, commander of the Russian Black Sea Fleet, died along with 33 other Russian officers in the Ukrainian bombing of the Sevastopol headquarters, on the Crimean peninsula. annexed by Russia. The attack took place on Friday, September 22.

“After the destruction of the headquarters of the Russian Armed Forces, 34 officers died, including the commander of the Russian fleet. Another 105 occupants were injured. The headquarters building cannot be restored,” said the Ukrainian military institution.

Neither the Russian Government nor its Army have confirmed the information released by kyiv. Last Friday, officials imposed by Russia in the region acknowledged the Ukrainian assault, but without specifying the number of victims. The troops of the invaded country have intensified their bombings against Crimea in recent weeks, with the aim of recovering the territory annexed by Russia nearly nine years ago.

At least four dead in Russian attack in Odessa

For its part, Moscow continued its attacks against the port of Odessa, on the Black Sea, which left at least four dead.

“Another massive attack in Odessa!” declared Economy Minister Yulia Svyrydenko on platform “The attack caused the destruction of grain storage facilities and significant damage to the seaport,” the official added.

According to the Ukrainian Army, 19 Iranian-made Shahed drones and 11 cruise missiles were shot down on the night of Sunday to Monday, but two projectiles hit grain storages.

A view shows damaged buildings, amid Russia’s attack on Ukraine, in Odessa, Ukraine, in this distribution photo released on September 25, 2023. via REUTERS – DEFENSE FORCES SOUTHERN UKRAINE

Oleh Kiper, governor of the Odessa region, located in southern Ukraine, reported that these facilities contained almost 1,000 tons of grain.

Kiev accuses Moscow of seeking to prevent the export of Ukrainian agricultural products since the Kremlin chose not to proceed with the grain deal, which allowed Ukraine to export grain from its ports, despite the invasion. Ukraine now ships along the Danube, by road and by train.

The UN denounces “widespread and systematic” use of torture by Russia

The United Nations (UN) commission that investigates crimes in Ukraine presented a new report on September 25, in which it denounces that Russia is committing “war crimes,” such as attacks against civilians, torture, sexual violence and gender or attacks against energy infrastructure.

In addition, the investigation warns about the “widespread and systematic use of torture by the Russian Armed Forces” against Ukrainian detainees, especially those accused of being spies.

“I think what is important at this time is to emphasize the widespread nature of these practices and that they are serious enough to cause someone’s death,” the report noted.

The Commission is also preparing a list of perpetrators of human rights violations that it will submit to the UN High Commissioner for Human Rights, Volker Türk.

With EFE and Reuters