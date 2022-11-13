Zelensky confirms plans to speak at G20 summit on November 15

President of Ukraine Volodymyr Zelensky in a video message in his Telegram-channel confirmed his intention to take part in the G20 summit and hold a speech there.

“Indonesia will host a G20 summit and our position will be presented there. Already on Tuesday (November 15 – approx. “Tapes.ru”) will be my performance,” he said.

The G20 summit will be held November 15-16 on the Indonesian island of Bali. Foreign Minister Sergei Lavrov will head the Russian delegation. Zelensky’s press secretary Sergei Nikiforov reported that the speech of the head of state was planned in an online format.

Earlier, Svetlana Zhurova, First Deputy Chairman of the State Duma Committee on International Affairs, said that the isolation of Russia at the G20 summit in Indonesia may be due to an attempt to delay peace talks with Ukraine.