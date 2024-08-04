Zelensky published a video of an F-16 from the Vasilkov airfield in the Kyiv region

Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky confirmed that F-16 fighters have arrived in the republic. According to him, Ukrainian pilots have already started using the equipment.

“F-16s in Ukraine. We have provided it,” the politician wrote. He thanked the United States, Denmark and the Netherlands for accepting Ukraine’s request for fighters.

Zelensky also posted a video of himself speaking to pilots with a fighter jet behind him.

Photo: Valentyn Ogirenko / Reuters

The first Ukrainian F-16 fighters are equipped with short- and medium-range air-to-air missiles. The aircraft will be used to counter drones and cruise missiles.

Ukraine received 10 F-16 fighters

The Economist reported that the Armed Forces of Ukraine (AFU) received 10 F-16 fighters out of 79 promised.

“The first 10 (of 79) fighter jets arrived in Ukraine on the last day of July, a year after the faltering administration of US President Joe Biden finally gave its more zealous European allies the green light to send them,” the statement said.

By the end of the year, the Ukrainian Armed Forces should have 20 fighters. The article notes that delays in deliveries are due to the lack of training places for Ukrainian pilots.

Photo: Valentyn Ogirenko / Reuters

In turn, The New York Post previously emphasized that the lack of pilots in Ukraine limits the number of F-16s that Western allies can supply to the country. Although the supply of combat equipment is expected to strengthen Kyiv’s military potential, foreign leaders agree that Western fighters are unlikely to turn the tide of the conflict in Ukraine’s favor, the article says.

Russia warns of ‘new tragedies’ due to F-16s in Ukraine

Chechen leader Ramzan Kadyrov, commenting on the transfer of fighter jets, called the deliveries nonsense and stressed that “this is not the end of the world.” “If suddenly something goes wrong there, I am sure that we will press the button and show that you can’t joke with us. As our Supreme Commander-in-Chief said: “Why do we need this world without Russia?” he added.

Related materials:

In turn, Deputy Foreign Minister Sergei Ryabkov warned that the appearance of F-16 fighters in Ukraine would lead to further escalation. “The problem is escalation, the problem is that there are no limits left… We must stop, we must understand that the price of all this will be a further increase in tension, new losses, new tragedies,” the diplomat noted.

In June, Russian President Vladimir Putin noted that the supply of Western equipment for strikes on Russia, including American F-16 fighters, was a gross violation of obligations.