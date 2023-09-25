Umerov: Zelensky confirmed receipt of the first Abrams tanks by Ukraine

President of Ukraine Vladimir Zelensky confirmed that the first batch of Abrams tanks arrived in the country, which he wrote about in his Telegram-channel.

Zelensky, in turn, was informed about this by Defense Minister Rustem Umerov. “The Abrams are already in Ukraine and are preparing to strengthen our brigades. I am grateful to the allies for fulfilling the agreements! We are looking for new contracts, expanding the geography of supplies,” Zelensky noted.

Earlier, sources from The New York Times reported that the first batch of Abrams was delivered to Ukraine on Saturday, September 23. It was sent several months earlier than planned, and the armored vehicles themselves had already “entered the troops and managed to take part in the Ukrainian counter-offensive.”