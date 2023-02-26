The Ukrainian president, Volodímir Zelenski, has once again put Crimea as a condition to achieve an end to the war in Ukraine. The president has expressed his conviction that peace “will come” to the former republic with “the return” of the peninsula that Russia annexed in 2014. This has been stated in a message on social networks on the occasion of the celebration this Sunday of the Day of Resistance to the Russian occupation of Crimea.

“Nine years ago the Russian aggression began in the Crimea. Having returned to the Crimea, we will restore peace. This is our land. Our town. Our history. We will return the Ukrainian flag to all corners of Ukraine,” said the Ukrainian president, whose intelligence services have reported that the Russian troops stationed on the peninsula have begun to build fortifications to defend the annexed territory.

Zelensky signed on February 26, 2020 the decree that made official the “day of resistance” for the occupation, an episode that in 2014 caused the greatest focus of tension between Russia and the West since the Cold War era. Moscow launched a “soft” invasion of the territory, according to the definition of several analysts, which allowed it to take control with hardly any confrontations after the protests that divided Ukraine between pro-Russians (in favor of greater integration with Russia) and Europeanists ( supporters of strengthening the relationship with the EU). The protests, popularly known as the Euromaidan, ultimately ended with the government of President Yanukovych.

His fall led to the Crimean Parliament appointing a pro-Russian prime minister while the Kremlin increased the number of troops in its bases throughout the peninsula and established access controls with the rest of Ukraine. Armed groups also took over the airports and the city of Sevastopol. Moscow justified the deployment by the supposed need to defend the pro-Russian population against the most radical Ukrainian nationalist movements. An argument very similar to the one that Putin used a year ago to order the invasion of Donbas.

Because, in reality, history repeats itself. On March 16, 2014, a referendum on the accession of Crimea to Russia, organized without any kind of observers and considered illegal by the West, resulted in the existence of 95% of the population in favor of consummating the annexation; a balance and a consultation that are very reminiscent of the process followed a few months ago to annex the territories of Donetsk and Lugansk to the Russian Federation.

Blinken’s tour



The memory of the resistance of the Ukrainians to the annexation of Crimea comes two days after the first anniversary of the invasion of the former republic. The forecast of the Intelligence services that Russia had not accumulated enough troops or weapons to develop the planned great offensive in Donbass coincided with the sad anniversary. But there is war outside the trenches. Underground, in the case of the United States, which has just denied Kiev the sending of fighter jets. And in the G20, where the Ministers of Economy and Finance meeting in Bangalore (India) this Saturday failed to agree on a statement where references to the occupation of the former Soviet republic appeared. Both the representatives of Moscow and the Chinese delegation refused to use the term “war” while the rest of the partners did not want to resort to a euphemism to hide this conflict either.

Beijing’s refusal was used by some Western countries to confirm their impression that the peace plan presented by their government “is not credible.” But whether it is or not, the truth is that it has begun to cause movements. Kazakhstan, a large country in Central Asia, has until now been an ally of Moscow, although it has maintained neutrality in the face of the invasion with an ambiguity similar to that of the Asian giant. It has not condemned the offensive, but neither has it recognized the annexation of the Donbas territories that Vladimir Putin declared a few months ago. Its leaders, however, yesterday gave open support to China as a promoter of eventual peace talks and affirmed that the initiative “deserves to be supported”, all this on the eve of the visit that the US Secretary of State, Antony Blinken, will carry out. to the five former Soviet republics of Central Asia to forge new ties with Washington.

Blinken will arrive in Kazakhstan on Tuesday and a day later he will visit Uzbekistan to end on Friday with a joint meeting with the five Asian rulers. The United States knows that it is a very subtle mission and full of difficulties, but from which it would obtain a great return if it manages to tune in with the five former republics. The Secretary of State wants to convince them that Washington is a “reliable partner” and, just in case, it will carry “something to offer in terms of economic commitment.” However, the White House admits that its interlocutors are not easy to convince. Their countries have very firm security and economic agreements with Russia, which even receives thousands of workers from these regions.

Similar to Kazakhstan, India, the host country of the G20 meeting, of which it is the current president, also wants to “contribute to Ukraine’s peace efforts,” Prime Minister Narendra Modi said, “Since the beginning of the conflict, India has emphasized the need to resolve this dispute through dialogue and diplomacy,” stressed the Indian ruler, at the end of a meeting with German Chancellor Olaf Scholz in New Delhi. The German leader also expressed his opinion on the Asian giant’s proposal, of which he said that “it has lights and shadows.” Thus, Scholz positively valued the warning that Beijing issues to Moscow against the use of nuclear weapons – even the mere threat of resorting to them – but criticized the absence of any demand that Russian troops leave Ukraine.

nuclear treaty



The United States, on the other hand, is clearer. As well as the European Union and NATO. The US National Security adviser, Jake Sullivan, already indicated on Friday that the White House ruled out the initiative completely. His message was added yesterday by that of the president himself, Joe Biden, who avoided referring to the plan specifically, but did report that he had warned his counterpart Xi Jinping not to supply Russia with weapons, in yet another demonstration of the tense existing relations. between the two powers.

Biden also confirmed another refusal this Saturday. The one that he will not send combat planes to Ukraine “for now”, ending the open controversy between the allied countries as a result of the insistent calls of the Ukrainian leader Volodimir Zelensky to receive F-16s. According to the president, Kiev “does not need” the aircraft at the moment”, since “there is no basis on which there is a reason, according to our Army now, to provide F-16s”. Zelenski, who received a hug from Biden last Thursday in Kiev in front of the wall of the fallen in the war among mutual displays of complicity, has not yet responded to this refusal, which would drag the rest of the NATO allies in the same direction. The Ukrainian president has slipped this weekend that, according to his opinion, there would be at least three European governments favorable to supplying his air force with fighters.

Washington and NATO are extremely reluctant to take this step because of the repercussions it could have on Moscow and its consequences for a possible escalation of the war crisis. Russian President Vladimir Putin is convinced, in fact, that the Atlantic Alliance is already participating in the war through sustained arms shipments. “They are sending tens of billions of dollars to Ukraine. This really is participation”, he declared on Saturday night in a televised interview, where he added that the West wants to “destroy” Russia and its identity as a people.

In this sense, he justified Moscow’s withdrawal from the START-3 nuclear treaty as a measure to “preserve and guarantee the security and strategic stability of Russia.” In his opinion, this treaty binds Washington and Moscow, but the Ukrainian war has turned NATO into a third actor whose atomic arsenal is “out of scrutiny” in the nuclear non-proliferation agreement. “All NATO countries have announced that their ultimate goal is our strategic defeat. How is it possible that we do not take into account its nuclear potential in this context?” the Kremlin chief asked.