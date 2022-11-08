Ukrainian leader Volodymyr Zelensky, in his Telegram channel on Monday, November 7, prescribed the conditions that would make it possible to hold talks between Russia and Ukraine.

“Once again: restoration of territorial integrity, respect for the UN Charter, compensation for all losses inflicted by the “special operation to protect Donbass”, punishment of every war criminal and guarantee that this will not happen again,” the President of Ukraine said.

He called these requirements quite clear.

Thus, Zelensky responded to Western media reports that Ukraine was being pushed into dialogue with the Russian side.

Earlier Tuesday, French leader Emmanuel Macron called for the resumption of the Russian-Ukrainian negotiation process. The fact that negotiations between the Russian Federation and Ukraine are inevitable was also stated by US State Department spokesman Ned Price.

Russia has repeatedly stated that it opened for dialogue, at the same time, the Ukrainian government banned negotiations at the legislative level: in early October, the President of Ukraine put into effect the decision of the National Security and Defense Council on the impossibility of holding negotiations with the Russian side. Zelensky also stated that the Ukrainian side would not hold any negotiations as long as Vladimir Putin holds the presidency of the Russian Federation.

Russia’s Foreign Ministry spokeswoman Maria Zakharova said November 2 that Moscow expects Kyiv to take initiative to restart the negotiation process, given the results of the referendums. On October 31, the Russian president said that the position of the Russian Federation on negotiations with Ukraine is not subject to doubt and change.

The last face-to-face round of talks between Russia and Ukraine took place on March 29 in Turkey. Earlier, representatives of the parties met several times in Belarus.

On February 24, the Russian Federation launched a special operation to protect the Donetsk and Lugansk People’s Republics (DNR and LNR). It was preceded by an aggravation of the situation in the region, an appeal by the leadership of the Donbass republics to the Russian Federation with a request for help, and the subsequent recognition by Russia of the independence of the DPR and LPR.

