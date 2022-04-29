Eight thousand British soldiers to Eastern Europe for exercise

The United Kingdom will participate in exercises in Eastern Europe with 8,000 troops in the coming months. That reports among other The Guardian† According to the newspaper, the UK has not deployed so many military personnel to an exercise since the Cold War.

The exercises take place with tens of thousands of soldiers from NATO and the Joint Expeditionary Force, an alliance that includes Finland and Sweden. According to the British Ministry of Defense, the exercise had been planned for some time, but the number of British soldiers has increased due to the war in Ukraine.

“The United Kingdom makes an important contribution to the defense of Europe and the deterrence of Russian aggression,” said British General Ralph Wooddisse. “The scale of deployment, coupled with the professionalism, training and agility of the British Army, will deter aggression on a scale not seen in Europe this century.”