Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky said that the White House was not supposed to publish the transcript of his telephone conversation with US leader Donald Trump in 2019. He expressed this opinion in an interview with HBO and the Axios news portal. TASS…

Zelensky said he was very offended when he heard that Trump allegedly put pressure on him. “I am the President of Ukraine. We may be smaller than the United States, but we are an independent Ukraine. Therefore, he did not put pressure on me, ”he condemned.

Related materials Ukrainian dead end How the United States is using Zelensky in the election race and how it threatens Kiev

According to the Ukrainian leader, it was wrong to publish the conversation between the two presidents. “And it was not Ukraine that made it public, I would never have allowed this to happen. This was the first serious conversation between the two presidents, between strategic partners, ”Zelensky stressed.

Earlier, Zelensky said that he was a little angry with a former American colleague. An Axios correspondent asked Zelenskiy: “I see you are angry with President Trump? Perhaps a little, huh? ” “A little,” the Ukrainian president replied, without specifying the reasons.

The publication of the content of the conversation was the reason for the launch of the impeachment procedure against the US president in the fall of the same year. The Democrats intended to prove that the head of the White House put pressure on Zelensky to help investigate the corruption case against Joe Biden’s son. Democrats believed Trump could have pressured Kiev to help him run for a second term in the 2020 U.S. presidential election.

On February 5, 2020, the Senate of the Congress declared the head of state not guilty of both abuse of power and obstruction of the work of Congress, as the Democrats accused him of. Thus, the votes needed to impeach the president were not gathered.