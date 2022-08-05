President Zelensky condemned Amnesty International for reporting on war crimes of the Armed Forces of Ukraine

President of Ukraine Volodymyr Zelensky criticized the report of the international human rights organization Amnesty International on violations by the Armed Forces of Ukraine (APU) of international humanitarian law and the law of war. He made a statement in one of the appeals.

According to Zelensky, Amnesty International “is trying to amnesty the terrorist state and shift the blame from the aggressor to the victim.” The President of Ukraine believes that there can be no condition under which “a Russian strike on Ukraine is considered justified.”

“And if someone makes a report in which the victim and the aggressor seem to be somewhat the same, if some data about the victim is analyzed, and what the aggressor was doing at that time is ignored, then this cannot be put up with,” he said. Zelensky also reported that since the beginning of the conflict in Ukraine, almost 200 religious buildings, 900 medical facilities and over 2,200 educational institutions have been damaged or destroyed.

Report by Amnesty International

On August 4, the human rights organization Amnesty International published a report accusing Ukraine of violating international law. “We have documented cases where Ukrainian forces have put civilians at risk and violated military law when operating in populated areas. Being in a defensive position does not exempt the Ukrainian military from complying with international humanitarian law, ”said Agnes Calamar, Secretary General of the organization.

The specialists of the organization submitted a report, which says that in 22 out of 29 schools that the Armed Forces of Ukraine managed to visit, they deployed their personnel or equipment. In Odessa, the Ukrainian military installed armored vehicles in areas where a large number of people live, and the university building in Bakhmut was turned into a military base, human rights activists concluded.

War crimes of the Armed Forces of Ukraine

The Russian Defense Ministry has repeatedly announced the deployment of strongholds of the Armed Forces of Ukraine in schools and residential areas. In July, Colonel-General Mikhail Mizintsev, head of the Russian National Defense Control Center, said that the military of the Ukrainian Armed Forces had taken up positions on the territory of two schools in Dnipro. He also added that Ukrainian soldiers deployed a temporary deployment point for units on the territory of the city water utility in the city of Artemovsk in the Donetsk People’s Republic (DPR).

Similar cases were recorded in Odessa and Lisichansk of the Luhansk People’s Republic. It was clarified that armored vehicles, artillery and MLRS were placed on the territories adjacent to the buildings. At the same time, the evacuation of local residents was deliberately not carried out.