Zelensky says US presidential election overshadows NATO summit in media

Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky complained that the media is paying more attention to the upcoming presidential elections in the United States than to the NATO summit currently taking place in Washington. He wrote about this on the social network X.

“The NATO anniversary summit, which should be a top event, does not look strong in the media compared to what is expected in November,” the head of state wrote. He lamented that “NATO’s historic expansion by two new countries” went virtually unnoticed, as everyone is more interested in the elections.