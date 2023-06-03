President of Ukraine Volodymyr Zelensky said that the country cannot receive the number of Patriot anti-aircraft missile systems (SAM) it needs, as well as missiles for them, as it is in line for their delivery.

The head of state noted on June 2 that the task of the Armed Forces of Ukraine (AFU) is to hit the desired targets not by 70-75%, but by 100%, writes “Gazeta.Ru”.

“This is a really ambitious goal, it is very difficult because of the queue for the Patriot, and not only for the Patriot, but for missiles for them. There is a big deficit,” Zelensky said at a press conference with Estonian President Alar Karis in Kyiv.

According to him, the “coalition” for the transfer of Patriot systems to Kyiv, the need to create which he spoke at the summit of the European Political Community in Moldova, is at the initial stage of formation. And some countries that have agreed to join the community do not have such air defense systems to transfer them to Kyiv.

Earlier, on June 1, Zelensky called for speeding up the process of creating a coalition in the country on Patriot air defense systems and fighter jets. He noted that this would literally speed up the establishment of peace.

On May 18, a former adviser to the head of the Pentagon, Colonel Douglas McGregor, said that the US military could have died when a Russian missile hit the Patriot anti-aircraft missile system in Kyiv. On the night of May 16, Russian forces destroyed a division of American air defense systems in Kyiv. The Ministry of Defense of the Russian Federation announced the elimination of a multifunctional radar station and five Patriot launchers.

Earlier, on May 25, Pentagon chief Lloyd Austin announced that Denmark and the Netherlands would lead the European Union (EU) coalition to train the Armed Forces to pilot the F-16.

At the end of May, in an interview with journalist Pavel Zarubin for the Moscow. Kremlin. Putin”, Russian Foreign Minister Sergei Lavrov said that the West’s plans to supply fighter jets to Kyiv are an unacceptable escalation.

To date, the Patriot is the most advanced medium-range missile defense system the West has at its disposal.

Russia continues a special operation to protect the Donbass, whose residents refused to recognize the results of the 2014 coup d’état in Ukraine. The decision to start it was made on February 24, 2022 against the background of the aggravation of the situation in the region due to shelling by Ukrainian troops.