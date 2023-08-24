Zelensky said that it is difficult for Kyiv to agree with the West on the supply of Patriot

President of Ukraine Volodymyr Zelensky complained about the intractability of Western partners, saying that it was difficult for Kyiv to negotiate new deliveries of Patriot anti-aircraft missile systems (SAM). He spoke about this at a press conference following the results of negotiations in Kyiv with Norwegian Prime Minister Jonas Gahr Stere, reports TASS.

“It’s very difficult with Patriot. It is very difficult to work with partners, for each additional launch system, not to mention an additional battery, you need to fight very hard for all this, ”he said.