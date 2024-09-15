Zelensky said it was impossible to arm the brigades due to slow deliveries

Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky in conversation with CNN complained on the slow supply of weapons by Western countries.

The Ukrainian president, answering a question about why Kyiv does not have enough weapons after accepting a large aid package from the US and supplies from Europe, said that there are “many different reasons” for this.

“First of all, everything is going very slowly. Secondly, we need 14 brigades to be ready,” he said, adding that Ukraine has not equipped even four brigades yet.

In addition, according to him, during the eight-month pause, when the US Congress could not decide on assistance to Ukraine, it used all reserves. “We transferred what we have in reserves, what is in warehouses or in reserve brigades that we need now. We took all the weapons they had,” Zelensky concluded.

Earlier, Zelensky said that Kyiv wants to leave Russians without a comfortable life. The Ukrainian president noted that if Russian residents find themselves without comfortable conditions, in particular without electricity, and if they are in danger, they will put pressure on the country’s president, Vladimir Putin.