On Friday, Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky commented, again positively, on a recent phone call he had with Chinese Head of State Xi Jinping.

Zelensky said that the conversation revolved around the territorial integrity of Ukraine, “including the Crimean peninsula”, and the United Nations Charter.

“We heard from the Chinese president respect for all these principles,” said the Ukrainian president, during a press conference Friday in the capital, Kiev, noting that this is very important.

Zelensky added that there was no talk with Beijing about the exchange of visits.

Zelensky also asked President Xi to influence Moscow to bring about the return of Ukrainian prisoners.

He said that there are efforts by the United Nations in this field, but their results are weak, explaining that for this reason, he asked the Chinese president to help in this matter.

On Wednesday, Zelensky spoke to the Chinese president by phone for the first time since the Ukraine crisis.

Earlier, Xi met Russian President Vladimir Putin during a three-day state visit to Russia in March.