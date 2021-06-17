The solution to the issues of the language policy of Ukraine, in particular the opening of educational institutions with teaching in different languages, can be realized only on the principles of mutual “respect”, as stated by Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky on Wednesday, June 16. Expanding the concept of “respect” from the point of view of opening schools, he indicated that it implies the organization of Ukrainian educational institutions in Moscow, St. Petersburg and Tyumen.

The head of the Ukrainian government noted that many Ukrainians live in the three named Russian cities, and also shared the initiatives to open educational institutions on the territory of Ukraine with teaching in Hungarian.

However, we are talking about private schools, including English and Hungarian, because Kiev, for “logical” reasons, supports Ukrainian institutions. Zelensky then indicated that his state is ready to support schools in the category of countries in which Ukrainian educational institutions operate.

“I often speak Russian to show that our state language is Ukrainian, but people speak as they want. We are not prohibited. Incidentally, I have not heard the Russian president speak Ukrainian. Although, it seems to me, it is not prohibited either, ”the Ukrainian leader shared in his interview with a number of foreign media, the text of which was published on the website of the office of the President of Ukraine.

During the interview, Zelenskiy repeatedly switched from Ukrainian to Russian.

The day before, on June 15, the Commissioner for the Protection of the State Language of Ukraine Taras Kremen saw a catastrophe in the broadcast of two-thirds of the series on the country’s national TV channels in Russian, as became known from the results of a study conducted a month before the entry into force of the law on the compulsory broadcast of films and series in Ukrainian.

Earlier, on May 18, President of Ukraine Volodymyr Zelenskyy signed a decree according to which the population of the country, including in the territories not controlled by Kiev, will be provided with access to at least 12 Ukrainian TV channels.

The decree brings into force the decision of the National Security and Defense Council (NSDC) of Ukraine dated May 14, 2021 “On certain measures to ensure information security.” For its implementation, it is planned to allocate about $ 18 million.

In April 2019, the Verkhovna Rada of Ukraine adopted in the final reading the law “On ensuring the functioning of the Ukrainian language as the state language.” The bill implies the use of only the Ukrainian language by state and local authorities, educational institutions, hospitals, as well as in the service sector.