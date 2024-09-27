Zelensky called the meeting with former US President Trump very meaningful
Ukrainian President Vladimir Zelensky called the meeting with former US leader Donald Trump in New York very meaningful. The head of the Ukrainian state commented on the results of the conversation in Telegram.
“Very meaningful meeting with Donald Trump. Presented him with a “victory plan”. We discussed in detail the situation in Ukraine and the consequences of the war for our people,” the publication says.
