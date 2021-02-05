The President of Ukraine Volodymyr Zelenskyy commented on the blocking of the 112 Ukraine, ZIK and NewsOne TV channels with a quote from the work of the Ukrainian writer Mikhail Bulgakov. He wrote a vlog about it, posting it in his Telegram-channel.

“I have deliberately recorded today’s vlog in Russian. Immediately I apologize to those who are outraged by this, ”he warned in the caption to the video.

Zelenskiy began the vlog with a quote from “Ukrainian writer” Mikhail Bulgakov, stressing that, “like his native land,” they are not going to give it to anyone. “The quote in the original language:” Do not read Soviet newspapers before dinner. ” Let me add a classic: don’t read corrupt media before dinner and don’t watch pocket TV channels. Unless you want to get a portion of juicy and selected nonsense for lunch, ”the president said.

He also explained that he had recorded a video in Russian, as on it recently, endless streams of lies have been poured into the ears of Ukrainians. “And to debunk this lie in Russian, I will be true in Russian,” Zelensky said.

Zelensky called the decision to ban the broadcasting of TV channels justified. “The NSDC’s decision is legal, logical, justified and fair. It is also fully supported by the United States and the European Union and the G7 countries, which clearly see the difference between censorship and the protection of national interests, ”he stressed.

On February 2, the President of Ukraine put into effect the decision of the National Security and Defense Council on the application of sanctions against the TV channels 112 Ukraine, ZIK and NewsOne. After his decree, they stopped broadcasting. Personal sanctions were also imposed on the deputy from the Opposition Platform – For Life party, Taras Kozak, who owns the Novosti media holding.

After that, the Opposition Platform – For Life party announced the start of impeachment proceedings against Zelensky, accusing him of violating the constitution and introducing censorship.