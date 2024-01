Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky and British Prime Minister Rishi Sunak greet each other before a meeting in Kiev this Friday (12) | Photo: EFE/EPA/PRESIDENTIAL PRESS SERVICE

The President of Ukraine, Volodymyr Zelensky, celebrated this Friday (12) the signing of a security agreement with the Prime Minister of the United Kingdom, Rishi Sunak, in which this country undertakes to quickly help Kiev if it is attacked again. by Russia after the end of the current war.

“Today we are witnessing a milestone in European history. Ukraine and the United Kingdom have signed an unprecedented new security agreement,” wrote Zelensky on his account on the social network X (formerly Twitter).

The Ukrainian president added, without giving details of the agreement, that it was not just a simple declaration.

“If the UK and other countries had offered this level of guarantees in 1991 [depois que a Ucrânia declarou independência da União Soviética]there would have been no Russian aggression”, highlighted Zelensky.

The Ukrainian ruler also said that the common goal of Kiev and London is to ensure that an attack on Ukraine does not happen again after the current Russian aggression is stopped.

In a statement issued hours earlier, the British government explained that, under the agreement, the United Kingdom is committed to consulting Ukraine in the event of a new Russian attack and to providing rapid and sustained assistance for its defense.

The United Kingdom becomes the first country in the Group of Seven (G7) to offer the security guarantees that the group of the world's seven most industrialized democracies promised to Ukraine last year.

During his visit to Kiev, Sunak also announced a new military aid package worth almost 3 billion euros (R$15.9 billion at current exchange rates), including cooperation in weapons production equipment and the supply of drones.