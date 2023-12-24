Zelensky's Christmas greetings: “In the end the darkness loses”

“The period before Christmas is the period of the longest nights of the year. But the day is already starting to increase, the light is starting to win. The light is becoming stronger. And step by step, day after day, the darkness is lost. And in the end the darkness loses. Evil loses. Today this is our common goal, a common dream. And that is why our common prayer today. For our freedom. For our victory. For our Ukraine. Christ is born! Let us praise him!”, the message of President of Ukraine Zelensky in a video posted on social media.



