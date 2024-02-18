Zelensky canceled his speech at a conference in Tokyo on the restoration of Ukraine

The video message of Ukrainian President Vladimir Zelensky, which was planned to be shown at the Japanese-Ukrainian conference on promoting economic growth and recovery of Ukraine, was cancelled. Reports this TASS O

The moderators of the event noted that the performance was canceled for reasons related to Kiev.

“Initially, we planned to show a video message from President Vladimir Zelensky. However, for reasons stated by the Ukrainian side, the broadcast of the video message was cancelled,” explained conference representatives.