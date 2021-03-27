President of Ukraine Volodymyr Zelenskyy canceled the decree of 2013 on the appointment of the Chairman of the Constitutional Court (CC) Oleksandr Tupitsky to the position of a judge. This on Saturday, March 27, reported on website office of the Ukrainian leader.

“To cancel: the decree of the President of Ukraine dated May 14, 2013 No. 256” On the appointment of A. Tupitsky as a judge of the Constitutional Court of Ukraine “, – reads the text of the decree.

As noted on the website, this decision was made with the aim of “ensuring compliance with the Constitution of Ukraine, human and civil rights and freedoms, ensuring state independence and national security.”

In addition, the President of Ukraine canceled another decree – on the appointment of Judge Alexander Kasminin.

At the end of December 2020, Zelensky signed a decree dismissing Tupitsky from the post of head of the Constitutional Court for a period of two months. It was also reported that Tupitsky was suspected of bribing a witness and forcing him to give false testimony.

In the same month, the Constitutional Court of Ukraine considered the presidential decree on the removal of the head of the court from office as inconsistent with the basic law. They emphasized that Tupitsky was obliged to continue to carry out his official duties. After that, Zelensky removed the judge several times, and Tupitsky disputed this.

In January of this year, he asked the President of Ukraine to unblock the work of the court and convene a meeting of the National Security and Defense Council (NSDC) for this purpose.

The problems around the country’s Constitutional Court and its head began after in October the court ruled unconstitutional a number of provisions of the Ukrainian anti-corruption reform, carried out at the request of the IMF. In particular, the court decided to note the article of the Criminal Code, which provided for punishment for inaccurate declaration. This angered Kiev. Politicians noted that the decision would cause discontent on the part of the EU and could lead to a decrease in support for Ukraine.

In the office of the Ukrainian president, they announced a threat to national security, Zelensky proposed to terminate the powers of judges and declare the court’s decision null and void. Zelensky also proposed to return the wording of the law “On the Prevention of Corruption” and the Criminal Code, which were in force before the decision of the Constitutional Court, and convened an urgent meeting of the NSDC.

Tupitsky saw in Zelensky’s bill an attempt at a constitutional coup.