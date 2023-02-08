Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky arrived at the Elysee Palace for dinner with his French counterpart Emmanuel Macron and German Chancellor Olaf Scholz. The TV channel reported BFMTV on Wednesday, February 8th.

Earlier that day, Zelenskiy flew to Paris from London.

The Ukrainian leader arrived from London to Paris earlier in the day. He was met by French Defense Minister Sebastien Lecornu, and before going to meet Macron and Scholz, Zelensky held a short photo shoot on the runway.

In London, King Charles III of Great Britain received him at Buckingham Palace. The Ukrainian leader also met with the leader of the opposition Labor Party, Cyrus Starmer, Speaker of the House of Commons Lindsey Hoyle, and a number of other politicians.

Speaking before the British Parliament, he handed over to the host side a flight helmet – a gift from Ukrainian pilots – and asked to supply combat aircraft to Kyiv.

During Zelensky’s visit to London, the British government announced a new package of anti-Russian sanctions. The restrictions affected 15 individuals and legal entities.

Russian Foreign Ministry spokeswoman Maria Zakharova compared Zelensky’s visit to the UK with footage from the Soviet film The Tale of Malchish-Kibalchish.

She showed footage from the film, which captured the moment of “recording” Malchish-Plokhish in the “glorious bourgeoisie” and presenting him with the “highest bourgeois order” for “treason and treason.”