President of Ukraine Volodymyr Zelensky said that one of his priorities is to build a country without oligarchs. He said this on Thursday, May 20, at a press conference timed to coincide with the second anniversary of his inauguration.

“What are the priorities? Number one – we are building a country without oligarchs. We will talk about this in more detail, I am ready to talk about everything. But really, a country without oligarchs. I think you already feel our first steps, for which I have been preparing for a long time. You are already seeing the results. A country for 40 million [человек], not hundreds of Forbes, ”Zelensky said.

Zelensky stressed that it is the country that should provide assistance to business, while business should not live off the state budget.

At the moment, in Kiev, near the building of the Antonov aircraft building enterprise, on May 20, a rally is being held wishing to ask questions to Zelensky.

Moreover, on the same day, more than 1,000 people gathered at the building of the Ukrainian leader. The protesters, mostly young people, set fires on fire and pelted the office building with firecrackers and explosives. Based on the results of the inspection, a criminal case was opened.

At the same time, a few days earlier, the Ukrainian party Opposition Platform – For Life (OLLP) reported that the country’s authorities were engaged in building a totalitarian state, similar to that described by George Orwell in the novel 1984.

The Opposition Society has put forward similar accusations in connection with the case of Viktor Medvedchuk, head of the political council of the Opposition Platform – For Life party (one of the 100 richest people in Ukraine, according to the magazine Forbes), who was accused of treason and “violation of the customs of war.” Medvedchuk was placed under house arrest on May 13 until July 9. The head of the political council of the party himself, after the court session, pointed out the political motivation of the decision.

On May 18, lawyers for the head of the Political Council of the OPSZ appealed against a court decision in Kiev on the choice of a preventive measure for their client.

However, on May 14, Zelensky called the measures against Medvedchuk a protection of state security. According to the Ukrainian president, the head of the party’s political council “was deprived of the opportunity to use media assets and state property in order to openly hit the country and cause devastating harm to state security.”

Zelenskiy became the president of Ukraine, winning the second round of elections, which took place on April 21, 2019. More than 73% of voters voted for him. On May 19, 2021, the Committee of Voters of Ukraine published a list of unfulfilled election promises of the Ukrainian leader. According to the data presented, only eight out of 30 items were fulfilled either partially or completely.