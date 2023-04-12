He President of Ukraine Volodymyr Zelenskyclaimed on Wednesday that Russian “beasts” kill “easily”, after the publication on social networks of a video showing the alleged beheading of a Ukrainian prisoner of war.

“How easily these beasts kill! This video of the execution of a Ukrainian prisoner of war, the world must see. This is a video of Russia as it is,” Zelensky said in a message posted on Instagram.

(Also read: Does Russia have to do with the leak of secret Pentagon documents?).

“This is not an accident […] This had happened before. So it was in Bucha. Thousands of times,” he added, alluding to the Kiev suburb that became a symbol of atrocities attributed to the Russian army. “Prison sentences for murderers, tribunal to the state of evil,” he said.

Russian terrorists must be expelled from Ukraine and the UN and held accountable for their crimes

He Ukrainian Foreign Minister Dmytro Kulebadenounced the video, a “horrible extract of the Russian military beheading a Ukrainian prisoner of war” and considered that Russia was “worse than the Islamic State”, a jihadist organization that used to film the executions of its hostages, generally by beheading.

(You can read: Alert for massive arrival of migrants: Italy decrees a state of emergency).

“Russian terrorists must be kicked out of Ukraine and the UN and held accountable for their crimes,” he said on Twitter.

In the video, which lasts 1 minute and 40 seconds and has been circulating online since Tuesday, a man in camouflage clothing and his face covered is seen inflicting neck injuries on another, dressed in uniform, lying on the ground and screaming. “this hurts!”.

After a few seconds, the screaming stops and a man behind the camera is heard in Russian inciting the executioner to “cut off his head”. He ends the decapitation with a knife and at the end, shows his head to the camera. “You have to put it in a bag and send it to the commander,” says a voice, in Russian.

(We recommend: The advanced medieval techniques used to restore Notre Dame after fire).

The camera also focuses on the victim’s vest, which bears the trident of the Ukrainian shield; and a skull.

Moscow did not react to the video or to the accusations made by Ukraine. In general, Russian officials deny any involvement of Russian soldiers in war crimes and accuse Ukraine of staging. Since the Russian invasion of Ukraine began in February 2022, kyiv and Moscow have accused each other of war crimes.

AFP