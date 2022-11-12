Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky called Russian attacks in Donbass hell. The Ukrainian leader stated this in a video message published on Saturday, November 12, in his Telegram channel.

“Russian attacks in the Donetsk region. It’s just hell. There are daily incredibly brutal battles,” Zelensky said.

On the eve it became known that the Russian military occupied the village of Opytnoye in the southern part of the Avdiivka fortified area, located 20 km from Donetsk.

As Oleg Gorlenko, deputy commander of the 1st Slavic Brigade of the Russian Armed Forces, said, the withdrawal of Ukrainian troops was not a retreat, but a flight. The deputy commander also added that radio stations and documents of the Armed Forces of Ukraine (APU) of operational interest were found in Experimental.

On November 12, the war correspondent of the Izvestia TV channel, Dmitry Astrakhan, spoke about the cleansing of the city from the nationalists. According to him, at present, one of the military groups is returning from the outskirts, accompanied by an unmanned aerial vehicle that scans the area for ambushes. He noted that artillery was still heard in Opytny, but there were no shooting battles.

At the moment, the Russian military intend to completely surround Avdiivka.

On November 2, the acting head of the Donetsk People’s Republic (DPR), Denis Pushilin, reported on the successes of the allied forces on the line of contact in the region, including in the Avdeevka direction.

Russia continues a special operation to protect the Donbass, whose residents refused to recognize the results of the 2014 coup d’état in Ukraine. The decision to hold it was made on February 24 against the background of the aggravation of the situation in the region due to the shelling of Ukrainian troops.

