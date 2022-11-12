Ukrainian President Zelensky called Russian attacks on the Armed Forces of Ukraine in Donbass a hell

President of Ukraine Volodymyr Zelensky in his Telegramchannel called Russian attacks in Donbass hell.

On November 11, the Armed Forces of Ukraine (AFU) fled from the village of Opytnoye in the Avdiivka direction. According to the deputy commander of the 1st Slavic brigade, the Russian military drove the enemy back, forcing them to leave their positions. At the moment, the Russian military intend to completely surround Avdiivka.

Russian attacks in the Donetsk region. It’s just hell. There are daily incredibly brutal fights. Vladimir Zelensky President of Ukraine

Kupyanskoe direction

The Ministry of Defense of Russia reported that on November 11, in the Kupyansk direction, three company tactical groups of the Armed Forces of Ukraine made unsuccessful attempts to launch an offensive from the areas of the settlements of Yagodnoe, Kislovka and Vladimirovka in the Kharkov region.

According to the military department, as a result of the fire defeat, the enemy was stopped and thrown back to their original positions.

The agency clarified that over 120 Ukrainian soldiers, two tanks, three infantry fighting vehicles, two armored personnel carriers and five vehicles were destroyed.

Later it became known that the Armed Forces of Ukraine lost more than 160 soldiers in an attempt to carry out attacks in the Kupyansk direction.

The Russian Defense Ministry reported that the Ukrainian side, using two battalion tactical groups, tried to attack units of Russian troops in the direction of the settlements of Vladimirovka and Kuzemovka in the Luhansk People’s Republic (LPR).

As a result of the inflicted complex fire damage, the units of the Armed Forces of Ukraine were stopped and thrown back to their original positions Ministry of Defense of Russia

APU attacks

On November 12, the Russian Ministry of Defense reported that the Armed Forces of Ukraine made four attempts to attack in the Krasno-Limansky direction, all of them were stopped.

The department noted that the attacks were planned in the direction of the settlements of Svatovo, Ploshchanka, Makeyevka and Chervonopopovka of the Luhansk People’s Republic.

As a result, over 190 Ukrainian soldiers, one tank, six armored fighting vehicles and five vehicles were destroyed.

Earlier, the ministry also reported that Russian troops thwarted an attempt to attack two reinforced platoons of the Armed Forces of Ukraine in the Krasno-Limansky direction. The defense department clarified that an attempt to attack the Armed Forces of Ukraine was made in the direction of the settlements of Stelmakhovka and Ploshchanka of the LPR.

As a result of the fire damage, the enemy’s losses amounted to 70 Ukrainian servicemen killed and wounded, one infantry fighting vehicle and three pickup trucks. Ministry of Defense of Russia

Also on November 9, Russian troops repelled an attack by the Armed Forces of Ukraine in the Kherson region. The defense department said that the attacks were concentrated in the areas of the settlements of Kachkarovka, Pyatikhatki and Sadok, located in the Kherson region.

By return fire, the Russian troops forced the enemy to retreat, which suffered significant losses.

In the Nikolaev-Kryvyi Rih direction, the Armed Forces of Ukraine, with forces of up to three company tactical groups, made unsuccessful attempts to attack the positions of Russian troops

In addition, the Russian Armed Forces detected and stopped attempts by 12 sabotage and reconnaissance groups of the Armed Forces of Ukraine to penetrate the rear areas of the region.