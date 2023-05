How did you feel about the content of this article?

Building was practically destroyed after the bombing. Victims are still being rescued | Photo: EFE/EPA/DMYTRO FEDORIV

Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky has scathingly criticized Russia after the attack on a clinic in the city of Dnipro, in eastern Ukraine, which left at least two people dead and 30 injured this Friday (26).

Ukraine’s Ministry of Defense called the attack “a serious war crime under the Geneva Convention, which establishes how soldiers and civilians should be treated in a conflict”.

“Another missile attack, another crime against humanity. The buildings of a psychological clinic and a veterinary clinic in the city of Dnipro were destroyed. At this moment, we have two people dead and 30 wounded,” the president said on Twitter.

Zelensky further stated that “the wreckage of the bombing is being removed and the victims are being rescued. All our essential services are involved in this operation. Only an evil state can fight the clinics. There can be no military purpose in this, it is pure terror.”

In the video released by the president and his Twitter profile, it is possible to see the destruction caused by the bombing. According to Reuters, Dnipro regional governor Serhiy Lysak said a 69-year-old man was killed as he walked past the clinic and the body of another man, who was inside the facility and has yet to be identified, was found in the rubble. . In addition, there were two children among the 30 injured in the bombed-out building.

The city of Dnipro has been receiving a series of attacks in recent days orchestrated by the army of Vladimir Putin. Before the attack on the clinic, local authorities had also denounced on Telegram another bombing by Russian forces against a medical center in the region that killed several people.