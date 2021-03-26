President of Ukraine Volodymyr Zelensky on Friday, March 26, called on the leaders of the Normandy Four to do everything possible for a complete ceasefire in Donbass, reports “Gazeta.Ru”…

He recalled that four Ukrainian soldiers were killed in Donbass that day.

“I call on all the leaders of the Normandy Four and partners to do everything possible to maintain a complete and comprehensive ceasefire,” Zelenskiy wrote on his Twitter page.

Earlier on Friday, the press center of the headquarters of the Joint Forces operation in Donbass reported that during the shelling near the village of Shumy in the Donetsk region, four Ukrainian servicemen were killed and two more were injured.

Also on that day, it became known that Volodymyr Zelenskyy and the head of the presidential office, Andriy Yermak, are holding consultations with other leaders of the Normandy format countries on the violation of the ceasefire in Donbass.

On March 24, the self-proclaimed Donetsk People’s Republic (DPR) reported that the Ukrainian military continues to deploy weapons in Kiev-controlled settlements in the Donbass.

On March 10, a battle was reported between servicemen of the Armed Forces of Ukraine and the people’s militia of the self-proclaimed Luhansk People’s Republic. The LPR indicated that over the past day, the Ukrainian security forces violated the ceasefire four times and fired at the LPR from mortars. The militias managed to suppress the firing points of the Ukrainian military with retaliatory fire.

On the same day, information appeared that the firing points of Ukrainian military personnel were also suppressed on the territory of the DPR.

Since 2014, Kiev has been conducting a military operation against the residents of Donbass, who refused to recognize the results of the coup and the new government in Ukraine. The settlement issues are being discussed in the Minsk and Normandy formats.