Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky on Sunday called on Europe to arm itself to defend itself.

Zelensky said, during a conference in Sweden via video link, that the current crisis in Ukraine has drawn attention to the fact that Europe must develop joint production of weapons to ensure the continent’s ability to “preserve itself” in light of any global circumstance that may arise.

The Ukrainian president added that the crisis, which began two years ago, “proved that Europe needs its own arsenal sufficient to defend freedom and that it also needs its own capabilities to ensure defense.”

Zelensky added that the situation on the battlefields, at the present time, remains relatively stable.

European countries have been sending weapons to Ukraine since the start of the crisis in February 2022.