President of Ukraine Volodymyr Zelensky | Photo: Sergey Dolzhenko/EFE

During a meeting with African leaders led by South African President Cyril Ramaphosa, in Kiev, this Friday (16), Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky reinforced that a peace dialogue with Russia will only be possible after the complete withdrawal of Russian troops from the occupied territories.

Zelensky’s speech was given at a press conference, after the South African president called for a reduction in the conflict. Ramaphosa charged that “there must be de-escalation on both sides so that peace can find a way to resolve the problem.”

Zelensky repeated again that “any negotiation with Russia, now that the occupier is in our land, means freezing the war, freezing the pain and suffering”,

“It is obvious that Russia is now trying to return to its old primitive tactics of deception. But deceiving the world, in Russia, will no longer work. It is definitely impossible to deceive Ukraine. I emphasize once again: we need real peace and therefore a real withdrawal of Russian troops from all our independent land,” said the president.

After a meeting in Kiev, African leaders will meet this Saturday (17) with Russian President Vladimir Putin to present the same peace agreement.

The Kremlin assured that the Russian president remains open to any contact to discuss possible solutions to the conflict in Ukraine. Another of Putin’s advisers, Yuri Ushakov, pointed out that the Russian side still does not know the content of the peace initiative that the African delegation intends to present. “They didn’t send us,” Ushakov told EFE.