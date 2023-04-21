NATO Secretary General Jens Stoltenberg said on Thursday (20) in Kiev that it is not possible to predict when the war in Ukraine will end, but that the military alliance will continue to support the country “as long as necessary” and that he has the “right” to be a member of it.

“We don’t know when this war will end, but we do know that Russian aggression follows a toxic pattern that must be stopped,” Stoltenberg told a news conference alongside Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky. It was the NATO Secretary General’s first visit to Ukraine since the start of the Russian invasion in February 2022.

According to him, the alliance countries have provided 65 billion euros in military aid to Ukraine since the invasion began and are now providing “more fighter jets, tanks and armored vehicles”.

“Ukraine is entitled to a place in the Euroatlantic family. Ukraine has the right to a place in NATO. And our support will help make that possible over time,” she emphasized.

Stoltenberg said that during his meeting with Zelensky, he discussed a “multi-year support initiative” that will help Ukraine transition from Soviet-era military equipment and doctrines to Western norms and ensure interoperability with NATO in military terms.

Regarding the alliance’s next summit, scheduled for July 11 and 12, the secretary general said that the question of Ukraine’s integration into NATO and the security guarantees of the members will be at the top of the agenda.

Zelensky, for his part, expressed the expectation that during the summit in Vilnius, which, according to him, will be a “historical event”, “specific and concrete” measures will be announced regarding the future of Ukraine in NATO, something for which he has not there is “no objective barrier” to prevent it, he argued.

“We need something better than the current format of relations,” he said. “We will be a member of the alliance”, he emphasized, in addition to asking NATO to extend security guarantees “until that happens”.

In early April, Finland gave up decades of neutrality and joined NATO. Another historically neutral country, Sweden, is also applying to join the alliance, but is being resisted by Turkey, which alleges that the Nordic country has refused to extradite Kurdish terrorists.