Ukrainian President Volodimir Zelensky on Saturday called for a firm and global response to the Russian attack against the Kramatorsk train station that left at least 52 dead and 109 wounded.

“All the major powers in the world have already condemned the Russian attack on Kramatorsk. We expect a firm global response to this war crime,” he said in a video message on his Telegram channel, collected by the Unian agency.

(Also read: Ukraine: at least 50 killed in missile attack on train station)

He added that he values ​​the announced new package of sanctions against Russia, while describing as “erroneous” the “softness” with which some in the West continue to treat the Russian state.

“We know who is constantly trying to soften the sanctions proposals. And we will do everything possible so that Europe finally understands that, in any case, really substantial and firm sanctions against Russia will have to be imposed,” he stressed.

(You may be interested in: The message that the missile that fell on the train station in Ukraine had written)

The president insisted on the need to “increase the pressure on Russia”, because the current sanctions “are not enough”and declared that “a total energy embargo on oil and gas must be imposed.”

“It is precisely the export of energy that guarantees most of Russia’s income and allows the Russian leadership to believe in its impunity. It allows us to hope that the world will ignore the war crimes of the Russian army. We will not allow it. All those in the world have the courage to oppose tyranny, like the Ukrainians, they will not allow it,” he added.

Burnt out vehicles after a rocket attack on the train station.

He also stressed the need to completely disconnect Russian banks from the world financial system, “not some of them, but all of them, the entire Russian banking system.”

“It cannot be that the greatest threat to world security finds ways to access global wealth,” he criticized.

On the other hand, he noted that “like the mass murders in Bucha, like many other Russian war crimes, the missile attack on Kramatorsk must be one of the charges in court, which it will surely happen“.

In addition, he said that all the efforts of the world will go to establish in the smallest detail who did what, who gave what orders and where the missile came from, who transported it and how the attack was coordinated.

“Responsibility is inescapable,” he stressed.

(Also: The shocking physical wear Zelensky suffered in just 41 days)

EU calls for perpetrators to be held accountable

For its part, the European Union said on Saturday that it was “deeply shocked” by the Russian attack. against the train station in the Ukrainian city of Kramatorsk and said that those responsible for this “war crime must be held accountable”.

“There must be no impunity for war crimes. The EU supports measures to ensure accountability for violations of human rights and international humanitarian law“A spokesman for the European External Action Service (EEAS) said in a statement.

There must be no impunity for war crimes.

The EU condemned the “brutal and indiscriminate shelling of innocent civilians, including many children” who were fleeing in fear of Russian attacks in this town in the Donetsk region of eastern Ukraine.

The statement was published after the President of the European Commission, Ursula Von der Leyen, and the High Representative of the EU for Foreign Affairs, Josep Borrell, visited Ukraine and traveled, among other places, to the city of Boucha, where the withdrawal of the Russian troops allowed to discover, last week, the massacre of Ukrainian civilians, some handcuffed and with signs of torture.

“The atrocities committed by the Russian forces in Bucha, Borodyanka and other towns and villages recently liberated by the Ukrainian army from Russian occupation, and the brutal attack on the Kramatorsk railway station, are part of the Kremlin’s deplorable tactics of destruction. “, continued the spokesman.

During their visit to Ukraine, Von der Leyen and Borrell also met with Ukrainian President Volodimir Zelensky, to whom they promised that Brussels would speed up the analysis of kyiv’s application to join the EU.

EFE

More news

‘Humanity is in pieces’: European officials after visiting Bucha

Ukrainian is raped by Russian soldiers: ‘I don’t want to live anymore’