The release of a video showing an alleged Russian soldier beheading a Ukrainian prisoner of war sparked accusations by Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky against Moscow on Wednesday, while the Kremlin said the authenticity of the footage needed to be verified.

Zelensky on Wednesday urged the international community and its leaders to act urgently with concrete measures to help Kiev defeat Russia.

“It is something that no one in the world can ignore: the ease with which these beasts kill,” Zelensky said in a video recorded from the presidential office, in which he claims that decapitation is not an isolated case, but rather “the new normality” that the Russia tries to impose.

A video found on Russian social media by American television channel CNN allegedly shows the beheading of a live Ukrainian soldier at the hands of a Russian military.

The video would have been recorded last year and the Ukrainian secret service is trying to identify who appears in the images.

“It has happened before. It has happened before in Bucha. Thousands of times,” Zelensky added, referring to the town near Kiev where hundreds of Ukrainian civilians were killed during the Russian invasion.

The Ukrainian president asked “each of the leaders” of the international community to react with measures that contribute to “defeating the terror” that, in his opinion, Russia represents.

“No one would understand why the leaders do not react”, he commented, and then called for the creation of a special court to try Russian atrocities.

The recording of the beheading was republished by the advisor to the Ukrainian presidential office, Mykhailo Podolyak, along with a message in which he condemns Russia’s “bloodlust” and addresses those who call on Ukraine to exchange territories for peace.

“Perhaps the pacifists who cynically suggest ‘exchanging territories for peace’ finally understand what ‘the Russian world’ means,” Podolyak wrote, using the Russian expression for countries over which Moscow has exerted influence.

In the video, which has a blurred image, it is possible to see the decapitation and hear the victim’s screams of terror. CNN also found a second, more recent recording of alleged Wagner group mercenaries slitting the throats of two Ukrainian soldiers killed in an explosion.

The Security Service of Ukraine (SBU) announced the opening of an investigation to identify the perpetrators of the beheading. “Yesterday, a video of the Russian occupiers appeared on the network, demonstrating their bestial nature, in which a Ukrainian prisoner is brutally tortured and his head is cut off,” the SBU said in an official note published on its Telegram channel.

Russian version

The Kremlin said on Wednesday that the video must be “verified”. “To begin with, you need to verify the veracity of the images,” Russian presidential spokesman Dmitry Peskov said at his daily press conference.

Peskov admitted they are “terrible” images, but insisted on the need to attest to their authenticity.

“This may give reason to investigate whether it really happened and, if so, who did it and where,” he added.

The head of the Russian Wagner mercenary group, Yevgeny Prigozhin, denied on Wednesday that his units, which are currently fighting in Bakhmut, in the Donetsk region, were linked to the beheading.

“I saw this video. It’s wrong to behead people, but I haven’t found anything anywhere that indicates this happened in Bakhmut or that Wagner fighters took part in this execution,” Prigozhin said on his Telegram account.