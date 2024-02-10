Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky called for more billions in US aid to strengthen Kiev's defense capabilities, during a meeting with lawmakers from Washington.

“I am convinced that Congress will make the decision to support Ukraine with the necessary aid. This will strengthen our defense,” Zelensky said in Kiev on Friday evening.

Zelensky published a video clip of the conversation with members of the US House of Representatives on the “X” website. The Council halted the aid, as former President Donald Trump informed Republicans that he did not wish to pass the aid, the passage of which was linked to a law on immigration to the United States.

During his evening television speech, Zelensky spoke about the need for long-range weapons, “especially Atakhams missiles with a range of 300 kilometers, on which, unfortunately, a decision has not yet been reached.”