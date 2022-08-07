Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky called on Sunday for a stronger international response to Russia after it bombed the Zaporizhia nuclear power plant, Europe’s largest.
The Ukrainian president said on Twitter that, during a phone call with European Council President Charles Michel, he called for sanctions against the Russian nuclear industry and Russian nuclear fuel.
Ukraine’s state nuclear power company said earlier that a worker was injured when Russian forces bombed the Zaporizhia nuclear power plant on Saturday night.
