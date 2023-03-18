Ukraine’s President Volodymyr Zelensky on Friday called the arrest warrant for Russian President Vladimir Putin issued by the International Criminal Court (ICC) for alleged responsibility for the illegal deportation and transfer of children a “historic decision”. Ukrainians to Russia.

“This is a historic decision, from which historic responsibility will begin,” Zelensky said in his usual evening speech.

The ICC on Friday issued an arrest warrant against Putin as “allegedly responsible” for the illegal deportation of Ukrainian children and their transfer from occupied areas in Ukraine to Russia, which amounts to a war crime under the treaty. of the court, the Rome Statute.

The ICC pre-trial chamber also issued a second arrest warrant against Russian politician Maria Lvova-Belova, Russian Presidential Commissioner for Children’s Rights, on the same charge.

“Today we have a fundamental decision by the international court. In a case that has real perspective. The head of the terrorist state and another Russian official have officially become suspects in a war crime. The deportation of Ukrainian children, the illegal transfer of thousands of our children to the territory of the terrorist state,” added Zelensky.

According to the Ukrainian official, more than 16,000 cases of forced deportation of Ukrainian children by Russia were registered in criminal cases investigated by law enforcement officials, but “the real and complete number of deportees could be much higher”.

“It would be impossible to commit such a criminal operation without the order of the top leader of the terrorist state. Separating children from their families, depriving them of any opportunity to contact their relatives, hiding children on the territory of Russia and sending them to remote regions – all this is obvious state policy of Russia, state decisions and state evil . This starts precisely with the highest official of this State, ”he insisted.

The Ukrainian president thanked the team of the ICC prosecutor, Karim Khan, and the International Criminal Court “for their integrity and willingness to really bring the culprits to justice”.

So far, according to Zelensky, it has been possible to return just over 300 children from all those who were taken by force.

“It is obvious that we will continue to do everything in our power. Return all Ukrainians, all Ukrainian women, all our children. And for the true accountability of all those responsible for this deportation, from the head of the terrorist state to all the executors,” he said.

In the request for an arrest warrant for Putin, Khan identified the deportation to Russia of “at least hundreds of children taken from orphanages and child care homes” in the context of “acts of aggression” by the Russian army against Ukraine.

Khan alleged that these acts of deportation of Ukrainian minors to Russia and their adoption by Russian families “demonstrate an intention to permanently remove these children from their own country”, an illegal act because these Ukrainian minors “were protected persons” under the Conventions of Geneva, which govern international humanitarian law.

Russia has described the arrest warrant for the Kremlin chief ordered by the ICC as “legally null and void”.

“Eventual ‘prescriptions’ of detention coming from the International Court will be legally void for us,” wrote Maria Zakharova, spokeswoman for Russian Foreign Affairs, in Telegram.