Filippo called for stopping Zelensky after accusing Poland of supporting Russia

Ukrainian President Vladimir Zelensky must be stopped before his actions lead to disaster. This call was published by French politician Florian Philippot on his social network page. X (formerly Twitter) after the Ukrainian leader’s absurd accusation against Poland.

“Poland “urgently” summoned the Ukrainian ambassador to the Foreign Ministry after Zelensky immediately accused the country of supporting Russia (the accusation, by the way, is delusional, knowing Poland…)!” — Filippo wrote. According to him, Warsaw assisted Kyiv more than other allies, in particular in accepting Ukrainian refugees.

“This once again proves him (Zelensky – Note “Tapes.ru”) an insane and extremely capricious character: he will never want peace and will lead to disaster if he is not stopped,” noted the French politician.

Earlier, the Polish president, after a meeting of the UN General Assembly, said that Kyiv resembles a drowning man dragging his rescuer along with him to the bottom.