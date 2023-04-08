The return of Crimea to Ukraine is a non-alternative option both for Kyiv and for the whole world. This was announced by President Volodymyr Zelensky on Friday, April 7.

“This is necessary for order in the world based on conventions and the UN Charter,” Zelensky is quoted as saying by Ukrinform.

He expressed confidence that the peninsula would still return under the control of Kyiv.

In late February, Zelensky said Ukrainian forces were ready “morally and technically” to seize Crimea.

On March 10, adviser to the head of Zelensky’s office, Mikhail Podolyak, said that Ukraine plans to arrange a “hot season” in Crimea. He also announced plans for a “season of freedom” that would draw attention to countries with “unstable” political regimes.

To this, Mikhail Sheremet, a State Duma deputy from the Crimean region, said that Mikhail Podolyak was waiting for an “exclusive prison cell” in Crimea, where he would fully answer for his threats to arrange a “hot season” for the inhabitants of Crimea.

Kremlin spokesman Dmitry Peskov pointed out that Crimea, like Donbass, is a subject of the Russian Federation and the security of the region is reliably ensured.

On March 3, the Russian Foreign Ministry announced that Ukraine continues to plan the military seizure of Crimea. The ministry recalled the words of American diplomat Victoria Nuland, who called military facilities in Crimea legitimate targets for Ukraine.

Crimea became part of Russia in 2014 after a referendum in which the majority of the inhabitants of the peninsula voted for reunification with the Russian Federation. Kyiv refuses to recognize the results of the vote and considers Crimea its territory. The leadership of Russia has repeatedly stated that the inhabitants of the republic voted for reunification in a democratic way and the question of the ownership of the peninsula is finally closed.

The special operation to protect Donbass, which Russian President Vladimir Putin announced on February 24, 2022, continues. The decision to hold it was made against the background of the aggravation of the situation in the region due to shelling by the Ukrainian military.