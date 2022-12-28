Volodymyr Zelensky called the restoration of the integrity of Ukraine the goal of the conflict with Russia

The main goal of the conflict with Russia is to restore the territorial integrity of Ukraine within the 1991 borders. This was stated by President of the Republic Volodymyr Zelensky, writes Strana.ua.

According to the politician, the authorities also intend to return home all Ukrainian prisoners of war as a result of the confrontation. So far, according to the head of state, they have managed to exchange 1,456 of them.

Another goal of the hostilities, Zelensky called Ukraine “new security guarantees”, which should result in the reform of international organizations that “should guarantee peace, but are not able to do it.”

Earlier, Russian Foreign Minister Sergei Lavrov said that if Kyiv does not want to “just right” accept Moscow’s demands to end the conflict, “the issue will be decided by the Russian army.” He assured that the Ukrainian authorities can at any time “stop the senseless resistance”, but avoid this.