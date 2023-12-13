Zelensky: the issue of providing assistance to Kyiv is moral, not financial

Vladimir Zelensky, in a conversation with Speaker of the US House of Representatives Mike Johnson, called the issue of providing assistance to Kyiv not financial, but moral. This is what he's talking about told in an interview with Fox News.

“What I said, Mr. Speaker, was a decision in December, about support – a decision in January, a decision in February – a big difference, it’s not a matter of financing, but of morality,” Zelensky conveyed his words.

According to him, the United States has its own “huge” internal problems. “But I think the United States is a great country that has dealt with difficult problems,” he said.

Earlier, Johnson said that Ukraine is not the main problem for the United States, and it is more important to resolve the issue of control over the southern border, since national security “begins at our borders.”