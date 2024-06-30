Zelensky: criteria for Ukraine’s victory – 1991 borders and accession to NATO and the EU

The criteria for Ukraine’s “real victory” are the 1991 borders, as well as joining NATO and the European Union (EU), Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky said in an interview with The Philadelphia Inquirer, the recording is available at YouTube-politics channel.

Zelensky called membership in NATO and the EU a way to prevent a possible resumption of the conflict. According to him. a peaceful settlement is possible solely on the basis of his “peace formula”.

“We must be in the European Union to ensure economic security. And we must be in NATO to ensure physical security,” the politician said. He added that the West does not fully want Ukraine to win.

Earlier, Zelensky said that peace negotiations with Russia are possible only with the participation of mediators and by agreeing on the proposal with Kiev. He allowed negotiations only with the participation of mediators in a parallel format, citing the example of a “grain deal.”