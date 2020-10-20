President of Ukraine Volodymyr Zelenskyy called the condition for the introduction of strict quarantine in the country. Reported by TASS…

According to the head of state, a critical situation for the medical system of Ukraine will come with 9.5 thousand people infected with coronavirus every day. If the number of virus infections exceeds this mark, the authorities will be forced to introduce strict quarantine. At the same time, the president noted that this measure would lead to a halt in the economy, which would be very difficult for everyone.

Zelensky also said that recently the number of new cases of coronavirus infection per day was set at around 5-6 thousand. However, he stressed that now there is a tendency to an increase in the incidence.

According to the latest data, since the beginning of the pandemic in Ukraine, more than 312 thousand cases of coronavirus have been identified. 5834 patients have died, over 131 thousand have recovered. Most of the infected were in Kiev, Kharkov and Lvov regions.

Earlier, the head of the Center for Public Health of the Ministry of Health of Ukraine, Igor Kuzin, predicted the peak of the coronavirus pandemic in November. According to him, in December and January, there is usually a decline in infections.