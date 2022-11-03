Ukrainian President Zelensky refused to participate in the G20 summit if Putin is there

President of Ukraine Volodymyr Zelensky called the condition for his participation in the G20 summit. According to him, he will cancel the trip if Russian leader Vladimir Putin comes to the conference. This is reported Telegram-channel “Politics of the Country” with a link to the briefing of the head of state.

“My personal position and that of Ukraine was that if the leader of the Russian Federation takes part, then Ukraine will not take part,” Zelensky said, noting that Kyiv is preparing for the upcoming summit, which will be held on November 15-16 on the island of Bali.

Earlier, the President of Ukraine demanded that Russia be excluded from the G20 due to the suspension of its participation in the grain deal. In his opinion, the country “does not belong” in the association.

Russian President Vladimir Putin said at the end of October that he had not yet decided on trips to the G20 and Asia-Pacific Economic Cooperation (APEC) summits.