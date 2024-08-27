Zelensky: Ukrainian Armed Forces’ attack on Kursk region is part of “victory plan”

The attack by the Armed Forces of Ukraine (AFU) on the Kursk region is part of the “victory plan” developed by Kiev. This was stated by the President of the Republic Volodymyr Zelensky at a press conference, the recording of which is available on YouTube.

According to him, the invasion of the Ukrainian Armed Forces into the Kursk region is the first part of this plan. In addition, the Ukrainian leader noted that the second part will be “Ukraine’s strategic place in the world’s security infrastructure,” the third will be “a powerful package of coercion for Russia to end the war through diplomatic means,” and the fourth will be economic.