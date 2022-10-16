On October 16, President of Ukraine Volodymyr Zelensky called for the reduction of electricity consumption from 17:00 to 23:00 if possible.

“This Saturday, residents of the Chernihiv region limited their electricity consumption by 20%. And in the country as a whole – by an average of 10%. Kyiv and the region – only by 7%. Please do more if you can. From 17:00 to 23:00, our electricity consumption should be reduced,” he said in his Telegram channel.

Earlier that day, the Russian Ministry of Defense reported that the Russian military again carried out strikes with precision-guided weapons at military command and energy facilities in Ukraine over the course of a day.

On the eve of the general director of the DTEK sub-holding D.Solutions Sergey Kovalenko said that the Ukrainian power engineers managed to stabilize the situation with electricity, there will be no rolling blackouts in Kyiv.

At the same time, Volodymyr Zelensky said that 15 power grid facilities damaged as a result of strikes by the Russian Armed Forces had been restored in Ukraine. He added that the citizens of the country should now be conscious and reduce electricity consumption in order to prevent interruptions.

Massive strikes on Ukraine’s infrastructure facilities have been inflicted since October 10. On that day, explosions occurred in Kyiv and other cities. A number of settlements were left without electricity and water supply. As Ukrainian Prime Minister Denys Shmyhal noted at the time, 11 important infrastructure facilities were damaged on the first day of attacks in eight regions of the country.

As Russian President Vladimir Putin noted, at the suggestion of the Russian Defense Ministry, a massive strike was carried out with high-precision weapons on the military and energy infrastructure of Ukraine. The head of state stressed that Kyiv tried to carry out many acts of sabotage, including undermining the Turkish Stream gas pipeline. In addition, the Ukrainian special services are behind the terrorist attack on the Crimean bridge.

On February 24, Russia launched a special operation to protect Donbass. The decision was made against the background of the aggravation of the situation in the region as a result of shelling by the Ukrainian military.

For more up-to-date videos and details about the situation in Donbass, watch the Izvestia TV channel.