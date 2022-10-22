Zelensky: the world must hit the Kremlin if Russia attacks the Office of the President of Ukraine

President of Ukraine Volodymyr Zelensky, in an interview with Canadian television channels CTV and CBC, called on the world to strike at the Kremlin if Russia strikes at the “decision-making center” on Bankova Street, where the Office of the President of Ukraine is located. About it informs RBC.

“If the message sounds that there will be a blow to the decision-making center, then the answer of the world should be the following: “Look, if you hit Bankova, then there will be a blow where you are <...> If you do this, you should know that in a second, regardless of the result of your blow, there will be a blow to [центру] decision-making is yours,” the head of state stressed.

The head of state believes that it does not matter whether Ukraine is a NATO country or not.

Zelensky’s calls

In early October, Zelensky urged NATO to launch preemptive strikes on Russia rather than wait for Moscow to use nuclear weapons. In his opinion, the North Atlantic Alliance should reconsider the procedure for applying its pressure.

Preemptive strikes so they know what will happen to them if they use it. And not vice versa – to wait for Russian nuclear strikes, so that later you can say: “Oh, you are so, well, keep it from us!” See also Nasaf's double eliminates the dreams of Bani Yas Vladimir Zelensky President of Ukraine

Later, the politician said that he did not mean the use of nuclear weapons against Russia when he spoke about pre-emptive strikes. He said that it was about new sanctions by Western countries, which should prevent a nuclear war.

Related materials:

The press secretary of the Russian president, Dmitry Peskov, commented on Zelensky’s words and said that all countries of the world should pay attention to them. In his opinion, the statements of the Ukrainian leader are nothing more than a call for the start of a world war.

This is the statement of President Zelensky that all countries of the world should pay attention to. The United States, Great Britain, and the EU countries should especially pay attention to this statement by Zelensky. First of all, the first two Dmitry Peskov Press Secretary of the President of Russia

Peskov also said that the United States and Britain “lead, lead and speak of intentions to defend to the very end” and therefore must be held accountable for the actions and statements of “this man and this regime.”

The fears of the world

U.S. National Security Adviser Jake Sullivan said that Washington’s retaliatory measures if Moscow uses nuclear weapons in Ukraine will not depend on the scale of the strike itself.

It doesn’t matter to the United States whether nuclear weapons are used on a tactical or larger scale, he said.

The use of nuclear weapons on the battlefield in Ukraine is the use of nuclear weapons on the battlefield in Ukraine, we are not going to make gradations Jake Sullivan Assistant to the President of the United States for National Security

At the same time, Pentagon spokesman Patrick Ryder assessed the likelihood of Russia using nuclear weapons. At present, the United States sees no sign of Moscow preparing for such a move, he said.

Ryder assured US citizens that the agency is ready to respond to a possible use of nuclear weapons by Russia and continues to closely monitor the situation.

At the same time, we have not seen any evidence that Russia has decided to use nuclear weapons. Patrick Ryder Pentagon official

According to him, the Russian side is warned of the consequences of such a decision, adding that Washington has maintained a strong deterrence capacity for many years and has been working closely with its allies on this issue.

Related materials:

Jeremy Fleming, head of the UK Government Communications Center responsible for conducting electronic intelligence, in turn, acknowledged the lack of guarantees that Western countries will be able to quickly and timely detect the fact of a Russian nuclear strike.

See also Documents Such is the documentary about Michael Monroe, which was removed from the streaming service just a few days after its release I like to think that with our allies, we would have a good chance of detecting this, but of course there are never any guarantees in this area. Jeremy Fleming Head of the UK Government Communications Center

Fleming expressed hope that Russian President Vladimir Putin’s approach to the issue would allow the West to know in advance about a potentially impending strike. He also pointed out that the current rhetoric of Russia on this issue is worrying.

NATO Secretary General Jens Stoltenberg said the alliance would never tell Russia how it would react to Moscow’s use of nuclear weapons.

So far, we have not seen an increase in readiness [российских ядерных сил] or changes in Russian nuclear policy. However, we will remain vigilant and, of course, we will never give them the privilege of knowing exactly how we will respond to the use of nuclear weapons in Ukraine by telling them about it, but the consequences will be the most serious. Russia knows about it Jens Stoltenberg NATO Secretary General

According to him, Western states are deprived of “non-risk alternatives” to support Ukraine.